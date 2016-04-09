Shooting reported at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas

Law enforcement in San Antonio, Texas, responded Friday morning to an apparent shooting at the Lackland Air Force Base.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter at 9:21 a.m. CT that there were “victims” and that the “scene is still active.” Citing the sheriff’s office, The Associated Press reported that at least one person had been killed.

We are responding to reports of an active shooter at Lackland Air Force Base. No confirmation at this time.

— Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) April 8, 2016

