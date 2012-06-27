Five Things That Are Keeping Americans Up At Night

Pfizer recently hired Braun Research Inc. to look into the leading causes of sleeplessness. They called up 1,000 Americans to find out what was keeping them up at night, what they would give up for sleep, and how lack of sleep is impacting their lives.



We already know that lack of sleep can make you more likely to have a stroke, make you fat, and cause a host of other problems.

The company found that “Aches and Pains” are the number one cause of difficulty in falling and staying asleep. That information will probably come in handy for the next Advil PM advertising campaign…

But the infographic has a few other interesting findings as well. Our favourites:

69% can’t sleep because of aches and pains

60% can’t sleep because of family and relationship stresses

32% of respondents would give up a bonus at work for more sleep

28% have fallen asleep at at work when they don’t get enough sleep and 50% say it has caused them to perform poorly

Check the infographic for more fun facts:

Photo: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare

