LaCie CloudBox Offers Secure Local And Cloud Storage

The flavour of the season is Cloud computing.



So it comes as no surprise that LaCie today announced a storage device which offers the benefit of both local and cloud storage.

The LaCie CloudBox is a “local” storage device which stays with you and stores your precious data in the “cloud”—when you store data on the CloudBox, it is not only stored locally but also backed up in the Cloud, ensuring your data is always safe, secure, and accessible.

Thanks to the local part, in case of no internet connectivity you can access the local copy. On the other hand if your local copy gets destroyed due to damage, theft or fire, you have an online copy to fall back on.

If you want to recover everything, the CloudBox can restore your entire online backup. If you just want to restore certain files, the CloudBox’s Online Restore application allows you to browse and restore selections of files and folders, up to 10 previous versions.

Another interesting thing about this device is its simplicity. In just one step it backs up data at two places, CloudBox and cloud. Simply backup files from your PC or Mac computer to the CloudBox and then the Cloudbox automatically sends a copy of your files to the cloud, daily.

That’s what you always wanted, right?

The CloudBox also provides multiple levels of data security including two copies of your files and 128-bit AES data encryption. Unlike other cloud storage offerings, your files are encrypted before they are sent to the cloud—meaning no one, not even LaCie, has access to your most important files.

The CloudBox is available in 100GB capacity and includes a one-year online backup contract for 100GB, which can be easily renewed. It is priced at $199.99.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

