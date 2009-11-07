Murdoch's Son, Lachlan, Drops $21 Million On A New Mansion

Jay Yarow

Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan, won the bidding for Australian mansion, Le Manoir, paying $21 million for the home.

It’s a record for Australia in 2009, and Murdoch beat out 9 other bidders including Aussie actors Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Le Mansion, doesn’t have its French name simply to be snooty, it was the French Government’s former consulate.

It has views from the Sydney Harbor to the Pacific Ocean. According to Domain.au, “There are 6 bedrooms, self-contained quarters, 2 studies, 5 bathrooms, guest powder room, versatile living and sitting rooms, stunning reception hall, 3 car garage, drive-way forecourt, multiple store rooms, fireplaces, polished timber floors, large internal laundry and commercial size kitchen.”

Check it out →

The backyard seems nice

image: Domain.au

Secluded, beautiful

For some reason this looks underwhelming

image: Domain.au

A little better

image: Domain.au

Tennis court is a bit of a fixer-upper...

image: Domain.au

Very pretty staircase

image: Domain.au

Where's the flat panel tv playing Fox News going to go?

image: Domain.au

Still not sure where you put the television...

image: Domain.au

A decent looking porch-view

image: Domain.au

A view of the water

image: Domain.au

All the land

image: Domain.au

