Lachlan Murdoch Has Sold His Sydney Home For Over $10 Million

News Corp and 21st Century Fox co-chair Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah have sold their beachside Sydney house for a reported $10 million.

The five bedroom Eastern Suburbs house, which is split over three levels and has stunning ocean views over Bronte, has been on the market since May this year.

In 2009 the Murdoch’s listed the property for $13.5 million but it didn’t sell, the SMH reports.

Here’s a look inside the recently renovated Murdoch residence.

