The man who created the labradoodle says it's his 'life's regret'

Wally Conron bred the first labradoodle – a cross between a poodle and a Labrador retriever – in 1989.

The crossbreed was made for a blind woman who was looking for a hypoallergenic guide dog, Conron told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The labradoodle remains one of the most popular mixed breeds, but there has been an influx of copycat crossbreeds that have caused health and behavioural problems for the dogs.

“I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster,” he told the ABC, calling the mixed breed his “life’s regret.”

Conron fears people are overbreeding the dog, creating crossbreeds not only between Labradors and poodles but also between poodles and golden retrievers and spaniels.



“I find that the biggest majority are either crazy or have a hereditary problem,” he said. “I do see some damn nice labradoodles, but they’re few and far between.”

Seeking a hypoallergenic guide dog, Conron first tried to train poodles for the task but found they didn’t have the right temperament.

That’s when he decided to breed a poodle and a Labrador – a classic guide-dog breed – to create a hypoallergenic option for the woman in Hawaii.

He soon realised that the dog breed would turn into something much bigger.

“I realised what I had done within a matter of days,” he told the ABC, adding: “I realised the reason for these unethical, ruthless people [was] to breed these dogs and sell them for big bucks.”

Overbreeding by puppy mills and in poor conditions can cause inbreeding as well as health and behavioural problems, RawStory reported in April.

“Why people are breeding them today, I haven’t got a clue,” Conron told the ABC.

