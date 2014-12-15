Leaked Document Reveals The Labour Party's Biggest Fears About UKIP

Telegraph/Campaigning Against UKIP UKIP’s share of the vote by constituency.

A leaked Labour election strategy document published by the Telegraph reveals the party’s growing concern over losing votes to UK Independence Party (UKIP), for which support is spreading out of the South West and parts of eastern England and into traditional Labour heartlands.

Although the majority of this support still comes from disillusioned former Conservative voters, the document points out that UKIP is increasingly picking up votes from “former Labour supporters who feel that the party has left them behind in pursuit of better-educated, middle-class, white-collar voters”. That is, Labour is acknowledging that more and more working-class, blue-collar voters — Labour’s traditional base — are feeling alienated from the party.

But Labour strategists think that they can win at least some of them back.

According to a ComRes poll in October, around 16% of self-identified Labour supporters are considering voting for UKIP in the 2015 General Election. Losing those votes would be the final blow for the party’s chances of winning a majority (already highly unlikely) and make it much more likely that the Conservatives will win the largest number of seats of any individual party.

The document claims that it is a mistake to look at UKIP supporters as a single group, and instead they should be viewed as a mixed bag of disaffected voters taken from each of the mainstream parties. As such, “it is important to carefully target sub-groups within UKIP’s base of support, as many UKIP-leaning electors report they have little (or no) chance of ever considering voting Labour”.

Convincing wavering Labour voters to stick with the party and winning over UKIP-ers sympathetic to Labour’s policies on the NHS and public services could prove key to the party’s electoral chances. However, there’s a big problem: They don’t think Labour can win the argument on immigration.

Telegraph UKIP seen as stronger on immigration and EU.

According to IPSOS Mori polling data, UKIP currently leads both the Conservatives and Labour on two major political issues — immigration and independence from the European Union.

For a party founded on euro-scepticism that rails against “uncontrolled immigration” this is perhaps not much of a surprise. What is more interesting is that its lead on these issues is now seen as so robust that Labour party strategists are advising their own party members to avoid taking UKIP on directly over them.

As the document states:

This is a problem because older traditionalist Labour voters, who are the most likely group to switch their allegiance to UKIP, cite immigration as one of the two most important issues affecting them. Labour think that by shifting focus away from this issue to areas where the party currently has a lead, such as housing, healthcare or public services, they can lure some of these traditionalist voters back.

Not everyone is convinced that this is a sound strategy, however. Matthew Goodwin, associated professor of politics at Nottingham University and author of “Revolt on the Right: Explaining Support for the Radical Right in Britain”, argues that the approach will do little to revive Labour’s fortunes in the long term among those who are concerned about immigration or Europe.

1/2 Labour ‘anti-Ukip’ doc all about short-term doorstep strategy but will not resolve long-term loss of blue-collar voters who since 2001..

— Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) December 15, 2014

2/2 have been drifting away from Lab due to intense concern over EU & imm. Lab will need to engage on these issues to stall long-term losses

— Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) December 15, 2014

