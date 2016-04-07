Here's the slightly strange Labour party election broadcast that's about to air on TV

The Labour Party has unveiled its new party election broadcast and it’s a little different from normal. The broadcast, which will air on TV this week, features Hollywood actor Art Malik walking around a swanky kitchen and Googling things about the Conservative Party.

Political parties in the UK aren’t allowed to advertise on the TV or radio, instead they are given a short slot on national TV channels free of charge ahead of elections.

This latest Labour broadcast is called “A Fairer Way, A Better Way” and aims to try and convince people to vote for Labour in next month’s local elections.

In the short film, Malik sits down at his laptop and asks a “well-known search engine” about the Conservative Party’s record in government. He reads out things he finds from the House of Commons Library, the Institute of Fiscal Studies, and the Daily Mail that appear to show that the Tories have failed mothers, the elderly, and working people.

After he finishes searching for things on the internet, Malik addresses the camera and says “when times are tough, the government squeezes the less well off while letting the richest avoid paying the taxes that the rest of us do.

Malik, who has starred in films such as “True Lies” with Arnold Schwarzenegger, almost went bankrupt in 1993 because he owed £32,000 in tax.

You can watch the broadcast below.

And here’s a video of Schwarzenegger launching Malik into a helicopter with a missile.

