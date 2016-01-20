British Labour is at its lowest point since WWII

The Labour Party is more unpopular than it has been at this point in a new parliament since regular opinion polling began in the 1940s.

Analysis by the Press Association shows that Labour, who trail the Tories by an average of eight points, have never been this far behind eight months after a general election.

Labour has been further behind the Tories before, but a gap of this size has never opened up so quickly.

The most worrying thing for Labour is that the election of Jeremy Corbyn failed to provide a boost in the polls. This is not normal; opposition parties tend to do much better in the polls when they elect a new leader.

Eight months after the 1992 election, Labour, who had elected John Smith as leader following their defeat, were 10 points ahead of the Conservatives. After Labour installed Ed Miliband as leader following defeat in 2010, they were five points ahead of the Tories eight months after the general election.

Take a look at this chart from ukpollingreport that combines the results of voting intention polls from all the polling companies up to the end of last year. Labour plummet in popularity following the election and Corbyn becoming leader basically made no difference to their popularity.

And the thing is, it could be even worse for Labour. It’s well known that polling companies screwed up during the 2015 election because, for various reasons, they underestimated the number of people who were going to vote Conservative. The director of the ICM polling company told the Associated Press that its latest polls “may be overstating Labour strength.”

Corbyn has a massive mandate from Labour to be its leader, but it will be very hard for him to remain in the role if these polling numbers continue.

NOW WATCH: These are the biggest risks facing the world in 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.