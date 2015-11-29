JEREMY CORBYN: 'I'm not going anywhere'

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said in an interview on “The Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday morning that he has no plans to step down, and remained defiant in face of opposition from his own ministers over a vote on British air strikes in Syria.

Corbyn has publicly opposed the option of British military action in Syria, and released a letter explaining his viewpoint. That has angered some of his MPs, and Labour MP Paul Flynn told BBC Radio 4 that “it’s a terrible, terrible mess and it can’t go on.”

Andrew Marr asked Corbyn whether his heart was set against bombing Syria, and Corbyn replied “there is nothing wrong with my heart except for wanting a peaceful world.”

The Labour Party leader remained defiant throughout the interview. When asked whether he would resign over the issue, he told Marr that “I’m not going anywhere. I’m enjoying every moment of it.” Marr followed up and asked whether he was looking at the next Prime Minister. “I hope you are,” Corbyn said.

The Sun has reported that Labour MPs have urged Corbyn to quit as they plan to defy him and vote for British strikes in Syria. But Corbyn dismissed rumours of a coup, and told Marr that “there are some people who haven’t got used to the party being in a different place.”

