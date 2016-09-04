Labour MP Keith Vaz was recorded meeting 'male prostitutes' in his flat

Labour MP Keith Vaz has announced that he will resign from the Home Affairs Select Committee after a Daily Mirror sting recorded the married member of parliament meeting multiple men identified as male prostitutes in his apartment.

The Daily Mirror says Vaz asked the men to “bring poppers,” a sex-enhancing drug. The MP reportedly offered to cover the cost of cocaine for the escorts, but declined to take any himself.

Vaz is currently chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, and is overseeing a shake-up of the UK’s laws on prostitution as well as an investigation into harm caused by cocaine.

In a statement provided to The Sun, Vaz said that he will resign from his role on Tuesday:

“I am genuinely sorry for the hurt and distress that has been caused by my actions in particular to my wife and children. I will be informing the committee on Tuesday of my intention to stand aside from chairing the sessions of the committee with immediate effect.”

