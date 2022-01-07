Labour MP and shadow minister Jack Dromey found dead at home, family announces

Jack Dromey Daniel LEAL / AFP

Jack Dromey, a Labour MP for Birmingham since 2010, has died at the age of 73.

A statement from the shadow minister’s family said he died suddenly in his flat in Erdington.

Dromey had been married to senior Labour figure Harriet Harman MP since 1982.

Jack Dromey MP died suddenly at the age of 73, his family announced Friday.

Dromey represented the seat of Birmingham Erdington since 2010, and was shadow minister for immigration under leader Keir Starmer. He held positions in the shadow cabinet continually since October 2016.

In a statement, his family said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington. He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010. He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, paid tribute to Dromey, calling him a “great guy, down to earth, always positive and always looking to support and save jobs.”

—Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) January 7, 2022

One of his sons, Joe Dromey, posted a tribute to his father on Friday afternoon.

Dromey was married to Harriet Harman, a fellow Labour MP, since 1982. In December, Harman announced she would not be standing in the next election.