Labour MP Ben Bradshaw: There's still a chance Brexit won't happen

LONDON — The British people will change their minds and force Prime Minister Theresa May to stay in the European Union, said a senior Labour MP.

Former Culture Secretary Ben Bradshaw told Business Insider Deutschland’s John Stanley Hunter that the UK would ultimately choose to “pull back” from the Brexit cliff.

“If Theresa May cannot push her conditions through… during the exit negotiations, Britons will realise the reality of Brexit,” he said.

“Then there are two possibilities: Either the government lets the United Kingdom drop off the cliff, or it pulls back.”

Bradshaw believes that public opinion will swing decisively towards remaining in the EU.

“If I had to predict the developments of the next few years, I would bet that the Brits would change their minds. It does not look like this yet, but as long as a chance exists I will do everything I can. I will not give up,” he said.

He said the voice of Remainers would be heard more widely as Britain gets closer to Brexit.

“Once the impact of May’s position becomes apparent, Brexit opponents’ voices will carry more weight again. At the present time, every critic of the government is treated as a traitor, and there is hardly any debate. This will change when people start realising what is coming toward them.”

Bradshaw said he has “never thought much of referendums” which he described as “stupid” and believed that Cameron’s decision to hold one on the EU would mean he would “go down as the worst prime minister in the history of our country.”

On January 17, May outlined her negotiating stance for Brexit, which included a rejection of the Single Market and an end to the free movement of people, resulting in a so-called “hard Brexit.”

At the moment, nothing has actually changed because she still needs to trigger Article 50 to start the official two-year negotiation period for Britain leaving the EU.

You can read the full interview with Ben Bradshaw at Business Insider Deutschland.

