Labour just suspended 2 more councillors over anti-Semitism allegations

The Labour party just suspended another two councillors over anti-Semitism allegations on Wednesday.

This takes the number of members who’ve been suspended for alleged racism since Jeremy Corbyn became leader to 18.

Newport councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi and Renfrewshire councillor Terry Kelly were suspended by the party pending further investigations, according to Sky News.

These suspensions mark the latest episode in an anti-Semitism row which has engulfed the Labour party in recent weeks.

Last week, the party suspended former London mayor Ken Livingstone, who sparked outrage when he claimed Adolf Hitler was a Zionist while defending Bradford West MP Naz Shah, who was suspended earlier in the week for a Facebook post she shared in 2014.

On Monday, Labour suspended three councillors over comments they had posted on Facebook within hours.

The Labour leader is under increasing pressure from Labour members to take stronger and more effective action against anti-Semitism in the party, which could potentially impact Thursday’s nationwide local elections.

This is a developing story…

