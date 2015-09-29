Jeremy Corbyn is going to say that mostly everyone agrees with him -- even though polls say no

Jeremy Corbyn is going to deliver his first political party conference speech as Labour leader today and he’s going to tell everyone how most Brits “share the same values” as him.

The BBC, which seems to have got hold of leaked excerpts of his speech, reported that Corbyn will address the party conference for 45 minutes later today. He will outline what matters the most to him and the party and how people agree with him:

“Fair play for all, solidarity and not walking by on the other side of the street when people are in trouble. Respect for other’s point of view. It is this sense of fair play, these shared majority British values, that are the fundamental reason why I love this country and its people.” “It’s because I am driven by these British majority values, because I love this country, that I want to rid it of injustice, to make it fairer, more decent, more equal. “And I want all of our citizens to benefit from prosperity and success.”

Corbyn sounds like he has a point. In mid-September, Corbyn won the Labour leadership race at the weekend with a massive 59.5% of the vote. Straight after his leadership was announced, Labour said 15,500 new members joined the party.

He is seen as radical by the public and by political circles because he wants to undo a lot of the Labour party’s old Blairite policies. He wants a government that will nationalise more companies, abolish austerity, and levy more taxes on business. He even wants to place caps on salaries.

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, shadow education secretary Lucy Powell said that Corbyn wanted to show that “people have nothing to fear from him” as he shares their values:

“I know that is a bit boring for people because we always want to see the rabbit out of the hat on the new policies, but that is exactly the kind of new approach to politics that I welcome.” “He is not trying to go off into a room on his own and develop policy with his advisors – he wants an open and democratic and outward-looking approach to policy-making, so that’s why he’s not got fully formed policies that he is going to be announcing today.”

However, the deputy editor of the Telegraph newspaper, Allister Heath published an excellent opinion article highlighting how face value agreement on Corbyn’s proposals and ideals does not translate into votes at the end of the day.

He highlighted how the Global Attitudes Survey from US pollster Pew Research Centre showed that Britain’s didn’t really share Corbyn’s radical socialist ideals:

The pollsters asked whether respondents agreed, or disagreed, with the following statement: “Most people are better off in a free market economy, even though some people are rich and some are poor.” By a majority of 65pc to 28pc, the British public agreed. Needless to say, a slightly different question may have generated a slightly different result, but this finding confirms the broad view that Britain has no time for the sorts of nostrums advocated by John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.