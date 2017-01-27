Jeremy Corbyn's order for MPs to vote Brexit is risking front bench resignations

LONDON — Jeremy Corbyn faces a fresh wave of resignations from his Shadow Cabinet after signalling that he will order Labour MPs to vote to trigger Article 50 — the process by which Britain leaves the European Union.

The Labour leader confirmed to Sky News that he would expect his MPs to vote for Brexit.

“It will be a clear decision that we want all of our MPs to support the Article 50 when it comes up next week. It is clearly a three line whip,” he said.

A senior Labour source confirmed to Business Insider that all MPs will be expected to back Corbyn’s position.

Under ordinary circumstances any member of the Labour front bench to defy the whip would have to stand down.

Already one Labour frontbencher, Tulip Siddiq, confirmed to Sky News that she will resign if the whip is imposed.

Several other members of the Shadow Cabinet, including the party’s shadow Business Secretary Clive Lewis, have also indicated that they are considering voting against the bill.

Other frontbenchers expected to vote against include Cat Smith, Jo Stevens, Dawn Butler, and Thangam Debbonaire.

MPs are set to vote on the issue as early as next week following the publication on Thursday of the government’s Brexit bill.

