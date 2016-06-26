BREXIT AFTERMATH: Gamblers are putting money on the next Labour leader being one of 2 women

The next leader of Britain’s main opposition, the Labour party, is going be one of two women, according to bets at bookmaker Star Sports.

Speaking to Business Insider on Sunday, head of politics Jamie Loughead said that so much money has been flowing into bets for Jess Phillips and Caroline Flint to take over from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, that the bookmaker has had to radically amend its odds.

“The interesting money we’ve seen this morning is for Jess Phillips and Caroline Flint, who we had both priced at 40/1. In the midst of Hilary Benn’s TV attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, we saw two very chunky bets on Phillips and Flint to take over I’ve since heard from contacts at other bookmakers that they have seen similar interest. We’ve now chopped odds on both to 25/1 from 40/1,” Loughead said.

“The Labour leadership contest, which must start soon, seems wide open. There has been money on the betting exchanges this weekend for David Miliband, who remember doesn’t even live in this country — never mind have a seat! The betting market is still in its infancy, but slowly I think we are seeing who the most likely runners. The money will speak volumes in the coming days.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing one of the biggest battles to retain his role in the party after a number of MPs signed a letter saying they had no confidence in his leadership anymore. Some members of public are also blaming him for the fact Britain voted to leave the European Union after a large number of Labour voters pipped for a Brexit. At a Pride event for the LGBT community in London on Saturday, he was booed off the stage and being asked to resigned.

Corbyn has maintained that he will not step down despite calls for his resignation.

The final results showed that 51.9% voted to leave the EU versus 48.1% that voted for Britain to stay within the EU. There were 17,410,742 votes for Leave and 16,141,241 votes for Remain. The total turnout was 72.2% out of 46,499,537 people who were entitled to take part in the vote. This is a record number for a UK poll.

And this chart shows just how many Labour voters opted for a Brexit:

Now, due to the fallout within the Labour party after the referendum, Star Sports has the following odds for the next Labour leader:

Dan Jarvis 5/1

Hilary Benn 6/1

Tom Watson 8/1

John McDonnell 8/1

David Miliband 10/1

Lisa Nandy 12/1

Chuka Umunna 12/1

Keir Starmer 16/1

Angela Eagle 20/1

Caroline Flint 25/1

Jess Phillips 25/1

Stephen Kinnock 28/1

Yvette Cooper 33/1

“My personal feeling is that there is a desire within the party to see a female leader, and the PLP are putting the feelers out to strong female would-be candidates,” said Loughead.

“Flint would certainly the ‘safer’ option of the two, with her wealth of experience and solid reputation but could be too tainted with the Blair years. Phillips is a Marmite character, but reaches out to the general public — at her best she’s the most brilliant of any of the recent intake of Labour MPs.”

