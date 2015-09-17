This is the awkward moment when Jeremy Corbyn was told he may have to kneel before the Queen

BBC TV Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn looking unimpressed.

Labour’s new leader Jeremy Corbyn has made it no secret that he is a republican and therefore does not support the monarchy.

He’s the left-wing’s radical new leader as his policies and plans hark back to 1970s socialism. This is the polar opposite stance to Britain’s ruling right-wing Conservative party led by David Cameron.

Although he told the left-wing magazine the New Statesman that ending the monarchy is “not the fight I’m going to fight – it’s not the fight I’m interested in,” his failure to sing the national anthem at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain was seen as a snub to the Queen by some, which included some of his party members.

So, when Corbyn was told by the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg that if he were to join the Privy Council, which is a group of politicians that advises the monarch on matters of state, he would have to kneel before the Queen as part of the process, it was really awkward.

“Of course I’ll end up being a member of the Privy Council if that’s what the requirement of the job is. I think there are some things that ought to change in our society and maybe that’s one of them,” he said, when asked if he will join.

He added that he has not actually been invited to join the Privy Council despite many reports that he has already signed up.

“[Downing Street] said I have but I have not seen any letters. I’m looking forward to seeing the letter and what’s involved,” he said.

Then when he was told he may have to kneel before the Queen he said “this is the first time I have heard about it,” and he “didn’t know that was involved.” There were a few exchanges of “OK” and “thank you” while Kuenssberg pressed for a “yes” or “no” answer to whether he would do it until he said:

“To be honest, this is the first time I have heard about it, so can we leave it there?”

