Hung Parliament Watch: New Poll Shows UK Conservatives Crumbling

The Conservatives have lost any sense of superiority in the run-up to the UK elections as Labour have narrowed the nationwide poll gap and taken a sizable lead in seats in Parliament.



The Daily Mail reports this morning that new poll numbers show Labour on 314 seats and the Conservatives on 259.

While that prevents Labour from getting the all important parliamentary majority, it does put them in lead of the hung parliament, and budget chaos, now predicted to result.

The Conservatives have been sputtering since late last year, but two important revelations have hit them this week. First, their chief campaign donor Lord Ashcroft was outed for a series of scrupulous off shore tax engagements. And just this morning, it has come to light that the wife of Conservative leader David Cameron has voted Labour in the past, for Tony Blair, and is considering doing so at the next election, according to The Daily Mail.

