Here are the chicken suits Labour spent £577 on

Business Insider reported on Wednesday that the Labour Party spent £577.58 on chicken suits. Today we can reveal what the suits were for — trolling David Cameron.

The chickens who turned up outside the Conservative Party’s Spring Forum on March 28 last year, were sent to highlight the Prime Minister’s supposed cowardice for refusing to take part in a head-to-head TV debate then Labour leader Ed Miliband because he knew it was likely to harm his figures in the polls.

Two days previously, Cameron and Miliband had to be interviewed separately by Sky News because Cameron wouldn’t agree to be on stage at the same time as his rival.

The chickens clearly thought that Cameron didn’t do well on Sky and the public seemed to agree with them.

A Labour source who was involved in the stunt told Business Insider: “The chickens did a good job of chasing David Cameron. Which is more than can be said for the fowl in Jeremy Corbyn’s office.”

Full disclosure: In a previous job, this Business Insider reporter also dressed up as a chicken and made a similar point to the Labour chickens several months before they did. You can watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

