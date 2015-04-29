Labour is about to get wiped out in Scotland

A new poll from Ipsos-MORI suggests the Scottish National Party is on course to win every seat in Scotland.

A poll commissioned by Scottish broadcaster STV shows the SNP on track to secure 54% of vote, with Labour 34 percentage points back on 20%. The sheer size of the SNP lead and the fact that there are only eight days left to the vote suggests that the party is on track to win 59 of 59 seats it is contesting.

This would mean that Labour would be wiped out in Scotland having taken 41 seats in the country only five years ago.

As pollster Kieran Pedley noted on Twitter:

Ipsos Mori poll has #SNP 34 points ahead of #Labour. Wipeout. I mean there is only so much a poll can overstate…#GE2015

— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) April 29, 2015

NOW WATCH: This addiction specialist makes a compelling case for the legalization of marijuana



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.