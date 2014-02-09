Labor's Terri Butler Wins Federal By-Election For Griffith Over Bill Glasson

Facebook/ butler4griffith

The Queensland seat of Griffith remains under the Opposition’s hold, with Labor candidate Terri Butler carrying the seat with 52% of the vote.

The Australian Labor Party won with less than a 1% primary vote swing towards the LNP.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd congratulated his successor on her victory describing her as “a highly intelligent human being and a very strong woman who’s going to stand up and be a strong advocate for local people.”

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten said Butler won the vote because she showed determination to stand up against Tony Abbott’s government spending cuts and fight for the people of Griffith.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.