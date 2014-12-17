Labor Wins The South Australian Seat Of Fisher By Just Nine Votes After A Recount

Labor’s Nat Cook has won the southern Adelaide seat of Fisher in a by-election by just nine votes after a recount concluded on Monday night.
The South Australiann Electoral Commission conducted the recount after the Coalition questioned the validity of votes marked with an x and a numeral.
Cook initially won the by-election by 23 votes – 10,299 votes to Labor and 10,276 for Liberal Heidi Harris.
The win sees South Australia’s Labor Government with a majority in its own right and able to pass legislation without the support of independents Martin Hamilton-Smith and Geoff Brock.
During the election Premier Jay Weatherill said the big swing to Labor showed voters were unhappy with the federal government.
“This sends a clear and unmistakable message to Tony Abbott in Canberra: ‘Break your promises at your peril.’,” he said.
The win follows Labor regaining power in Victoria’s state election after one term in opposition and a win by the Greens in the Victorian seat of Prahran.
Read more here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.