Labor Wins The South Australian Seat Of Fisher By Just Nine Votes After A Recount

Labor’s Nat Cook has won the southern Adelaide seat of Fisher in a by-election by just nine votes after a recount concluded on Monday night.

The South Australiann Electoral Commission conducted the recount after the Coalition questioned the validity of votes marked with an x and a numeral.

Cook initially won the by-election by 23 votes – 10,299 votes to Labor and 10,276 for Liberal Heidi Harris.

The win sees South Australia’s Labor Government with a majority in its own right and able to pass legislation without the support of independents Martin Hamilton-Smith and Geoff Brock.

During the election Premier Jay Weatherill said the big swing to Labor showed voters were unhappy with the federal government.

“This sends a clear and unmistakable message to Tony Abbott in Canberra: ‘Break your promises at your peril.’,” he said.

The win follows Labor regaining power in Victoria’s state election after one term in opposition and a win by the Greens in the Victorian seat of Prahran.

