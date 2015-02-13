Labor will form government in Queensland, with an interim ministry to be sworn in this weekend

Photos: Annastacia Palaszczuk MP’s/ Facebook.

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) will form a minority government in Queensland.

Labor won 44 seats with Sunshine Coast independent MP Peter Wellington helping to secure the ALP’s victory.

The Liberal National Party (LNP) finished with 42 seats of the 89-seat parliament.

The remaining two seats went to Katter’s Australian Party.

Queensland Labor leader Annastacia Palaszczuk has been confirmed as the state’s new Premier, accepting office after an invitation from State Governor Paul de Jersey.

“It’s an extremely humbling experience,” she said.

Palaszczuk will begin her tenure with an interim ministry, to be sworn in tomorrow.

This afternoon I received @AnnastaciaMP and invited her to form government. PdeJ pic.twitter.com/KM3epNOT0F — Queensland Governor (@QldGovernor) February 13, 2015

Labor’s Shadow Treasurer Curtis Pitt would not confirm if he would become State Treasurer and said economic growth in Queensland was contracting amid a challenging global environment.

“We will be facing an ongoing economy that is sluggish and continued concerns about unemployment,” Pitt said on ABC Brisbane.

The ALP claimed the disputed seat of Ferny Grove with 14,225 votes, compared to the LNP’s 13,816. Palmer United Party MP Mark Taverner received 993 votes but was disqualified when he was found to be an undischarged bankrupt.

The ECQ said it would not lodge a petition with the Court of Disputed Returns for the seat of Ferny Grove.

“Having regard to the final count in Ferny Grove, the winning margin, the number of votes for the PUP candidate and the distribution of preferences, the commission will not be making an application to the Court of Disputed Returns,” it said in a statement.

One Nation founder Pauline Hanson failed in her bid to be elected to the southern Queensland seat of Lockyer, losing the seat by 184 votes after preferences.

Hanson requested a recount but the ECQ Commissioner said there was not “sufficient grounds” to order one on this occasion.

Outgoing Premier Campbell Newman ended his state political career after just one term in office. Newman lost the seat of Ashgrove to Labor’s Kate Jones.

