Labor Wants Victorian MPs To Be Breath-Tested In Parliament If It Wins Saturday's Election

Image: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images.

Victorian MPs will have to submit to random breath-testing during parliamentary sitting weeks under new laws to be implemented by the ALP if it wins the state election this weekend.

Victorian shadow attorney general Martin Pakula said the move will improve the quality of parliament, which he claimed had become a “circus” where “ministers hid behind outdated rules to avoid scrutiny.”

“I don’t want to overstate the size of the problem, but it has occurred,” he said. “This will send a very clear message to the Victorian community that Labor is serious about restoring respect and integrity to the Victorian Parliament.”

In recent times interstate MPs have come under scrutiny for their alleged drinking habits.

Last year former NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell stood down his finance minister Greg Pearce, who was accused of being drunk in a parliamentary session.

In 2012, shadow treasurer Michael Daley was accused of being drunk while delivering his speech against the WorkCover reforms at 2.30am and was ejected from the session.

Business Insider reached out the Victorian Parliament House who said they serve alcohol to the politicians from both restaurants in the building, where they dine for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A spokesperson also said they offer catering services to the MPs when they are in session, they could, or would, not disclose whether that included alcohol.

Premier Denis Napthine said the move is simply a “political stunt” on the eve of the election.

