The federal government should give $300 to every fully vaccinated Australian citizen and resident, Labor says.

The cash boost would drive vaccination rates towards the nation’s new reopening targets, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said.

The Coalition has already dismissed the $6 billion proposal.

The federal government should hand $300 to every Australian and resident who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to drive vaccine take-up, the Labor Party says.

In a Tuesday announcement, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said offering broad financial incentives to immunised Australians before December 1 would combat vaccine hesitancy and boost jab rates nationwide.

If every eligible Australian adult was vaccinated before December 1, the proposed scheme would cost in the vicinity of $6 billion.

However, Albanese indicated the initiative would be cost effective, with elevated vaccination rates shielding the economy from “lockdowns that are bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars a day from the nation’s finances.”

“Vaccinations are a race Australians can no longer afford to lose,” he added.

Labor’s new position comes just days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new plan to limit restrictions nationwide, with easing emergency measures linked to successive vaccination rates.

Lockdowns would be “less likely” when 70% of eligible Australians are fully vaccinated, Morrison said, with more Australians permitted to travel overseas once the 80% threshold is reached.

Morrison added that every Australian who wants to receive the vaccine should have the opportunity by Christmas.

But as of Sunday, only 19.23% of the eligible adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Nearly 41% had received their first dose.

Supply chain issues and changing health advice regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine have influenced jab rates, with Australia trailing far behind comparable economies.

Regardless, the Coalition has already pushed back on the idea of $300 cash incentives.

Speaking on ABC’s “News Breakfast” Tuesday morning, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said Labor’s policy suggestion was a “broad-brush, scatter-gun approach” to incentivising vaccine uptake.

“It’s very reminiscent of old Labor approaches to just splash cash everywhere and hope for the best,” said Birmingham, whose government distributed $4.6 billion of taxpayer money to thriving businesses through JobKeeper.

While the federal government is unlikely to back the idea, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has already given the green light to private enterprises to run their own vaccination incentive schemes.

Overseas jurisdictions, like the American state of Ohio, have run vaccine ‘lotteries’, offering a few lucky entrants to win million-dollar prizes or university scholarships.