labour Unions Are Attacking NYC Startup Tumblr For 'Desecration Of The American Way Of Life'

Matthew Schmitz of the magazine First Things posted the below poster showing New York unions attacking Tumblr, the super-hot NYC blogging startup.



So what’s the deal? A source familiar with the matter says that Tumblr uses non-union carpenters for some internal office work, and that New York carpenters are furious and want them to change.

“Desecration of the American Way of Life” seems a bit heavy.

Photo: Matthew Schmitz, Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.