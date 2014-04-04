Labor To Cut Ties With Unions As Bill Shorten Plans Party Conference Reform

Photo: Getty/ Ryan Pierse

The Labor Party’s long serving ties with unions could be severed under a new party conference reform proposed by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Shorten is rallying support to abolish the rule that party members must be union members, and has also called for the party to boost its membership of 44,000 to 100,000 members.

Unions currently make up 50% of state Labor conferences.

NSW Labor secretary Jamie Clements said:

“Rules which limit participation, such as the requirement that party members produce evidence of union membership before joining, have had their day. “The Labor Party needs to become bigger and more representative. Labor should seek to speak for more people, not fewer.”

Shorten is expected to make the announcement on the decision in Melbourne on Monday.

