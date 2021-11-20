The vice mayor of a California city is working three jobs, including one at a local restaurant, to tackle staffing shortages

The labor shortage continues to cause disruption for business owners and customers. Chris Ware/Newsday RM/Getty Images

The vice mayor of Folsom is working at a restaurant to help curb staffing shortages, per CBS News.

Sarah Aquino had already taken on a second job selling health and life insurance.

She said she wanted to lead by example and inspire others to take up vacant roles.

The vice mayor of Folsom, California, has taken up a third job at a local restaurant in an attempt to tackle the city’s labor shortage.

Sarah Aquino said she recently began her new employment as a hostess and dining room supervisor at Back Bistro, CBS News reported.

Alongside that and her vice mayor duties, she also sells health and life insurance, the outlet said.

“I saw a Facebook post that said they were desperate for hosts and buspeople,” Aquino told CBS MoneyWatch. “I told them I had no restaurant experience, but I am a hard worker and fast learner, and if you’re willing to hire and train me, I will commit to work for up to 20 hours a week for six months.”

“I decided to lead by example,” she added. “If they can get out there and help these businesses fill these positions, it helps the businesses while also helping the city of Folsom.”

Aquino recently announced a campaign to encourage local retirees, stay-at-home parents, and students to go to work and help ease the labor crunch, as Insider’s Mary Hanbury reported.

Many restaurant owners in California are struggling to hire or retain staff. In September, a sushi restaurant chain in the state was forced to close all nine locations once a week, due to a lack of qualified workers.

“We have a good business, our customers, but now we have no help,” the owner told KCRA at the time.

It’s not just California, either. Restaurateurs from Massachusetts to Arkansas have also been severely impacted. This is because many workers have quit their jobs in search of better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The wider retail industry is also facing disruption linked to worker shortages in the run-up to Christmas.

Recently, a lack of Santa impersonators was reported, although this was blamed on the fact that older men fear they might contract COVID-19 while doing the job.

According to CBS Sacramento, Back Bistro are about 10 employees short of where they would like their staffing to be.

For Aquino, she hopes the new campaign will “inspire a few people when they see the help wanted sign.”