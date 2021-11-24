A Florida restaurant is testing a 4-day week as hospitality sector workers say they’re burnt out amid the labor shortage

A restaurant in Florida is testing a four-day work week for staff, according to a report. Getty Images

An Asian fusion restaurant in Florida started offering a four-day week to its kitchen staff, Creative Loafing reported.

The restaurant has since doubled its kitchen staff and opens seven days a week, the owner told the publication.

Revenue has increased by 30% and staff are getting more tips, per the report.

A Florida restaurant is testing a four-day work week for busy kitchen staff as it seeks to retain staff amid the labor shortage, Tampa Bay news site Creative Loafing reported on Tuesday.

Chop Chop Shop, an Asian fusion restaurant in Tampa, has offered its full-time kitchen staff a four-day, 40-hour work week for the past three months instead of working five days a week, co-owner Steve Sera told the local media outlet.

Sera said he implemented the policy in an effort to retain current employees and attract new workers, with other businesses in the area suffering a shortage of staff, per the report. The move has allowed the restaurant to open seven days a week, leading to an estimated 30% rise in revenue and more tips for staff.

Sera’s approach differs to that of some companies, who are shovelling more work onto their existing staff members, which is driving burnout, Insider’s Dominick Reuter reported.

After introducing the four-day work week, Chop Chop Shop’s kitchen staff grew from four to eight workers, Sera told Creative Loafing.

The kitchen staff at Chop Chop Shop come in four days a week in teams of two, and have three consecutive days off, Sera said. They make the 40-hour mark by working 12 and a half hours on two days, nine hours on one day, and eight and a half hours on the last day, he added. The four-day work week per staff member means the restaurant can open seven days a week, instead of five, because kitchen staff need to fill their 40 hours, per the report.

“Restaurant staff work in harsh conditions, long hours, and under intense pressure,” Sera said in a news release, cited by Creative Loafing. “We need time to fully rest, recuperate, and tend to our personal lives while doing the work we love.”

The policy currently only applies to kitchen staff — not to servers — but the goal is to eventually offer four days of work to all employees, Sera told Creative Loafing.

John Patterson, one of the restaurant’s new chefs, told Creative Loafing that the four-day work week was “one of the biggest selling things” about the new job. Patterson added that the arrangement has made his home life better and that he now has time to look for a hobby.

