John Faulkner / Getty

Labor Senator John Faulkner has retired from the Senate.

He has represented the Australian Labor Party (ALP) for over a quarter of a century.

“I owe the Labor Party everything,” he said.

“I’ve chalked up 35 years full-time in politics. It certainly is time to go.”

Faulkner is widely respected across both sides of politics. He’s regarded as one of the Labor elders and was a close adviser to both Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard. He served as Defence Minister between 2009 and 2010.

Faulkner also cowrote, with former premiers Carr and Bracks, the 2010 National Review of the ALP, which investigated the failings of the Rudd era and the disastrous 2010 election, recommending a shake up in the party structure and reform of union involvement in the party.

Faulkner joined the Senate in 1989 and also served as Minister for the Environment and as Special Minister of State.

Earlier this year, Faulkner said he would not be seeking pre-selection for a second term in the Senate in 2017.

The Senators early departure has created a casual vacancy in the Upper House, with ALP national president Jenny McAlister endorsed to take the Senate spot.

