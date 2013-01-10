labour Secretary Hilda Solis Resigns From Obama Administration

Photo: Department of labour

Secretary of labour Hilda Solis has resigned from the Obama administration, according to The Associated Press.Solis has served in the Obama administration since her confirmation in 2009, and she is the fifth member of the administration to leave Obama’s Cabinet since he won re-election.



In a statement released by the White House, Obama thanked Solis for her service.

Here’s Obama’s full statement:

Over her long career in public service – as an advocate for environmental justice in California, state legislator, member of Congress and Secretary of labour – Hilda Solis has been a tireless champion for working families. Over the last four years, Secretary Solis has been a critical member of my economic team as we have worked to recover from the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and strengthen the economy for the middle class. Her efforts have helped train workers for the jobs of the future, protect workers’ health and safety and put millions of Americans back to work. I am grateful to Secretary Solis for her steadfast commitment and service not only to the Administration, but on behalf of the American people. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

It’s common for several departures to take place between the first and second term of a presidency, but Solis’ departure — coupled with the exits of EPA administrator Lisa Jackson and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — mean that the administration is losing another woman.

The AP is also reporting that Attorney General Eric Holder is staying on for Obama’s second term, along with Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki.

