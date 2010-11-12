Thursday Night Games On NFL Network Present Yet Another Issue For labour Negotiations

Photo: Flickr/Lauren Swiecicki

For the fifth season in a row, the NFL will feature Thursday night games, starting tonight when the Falcons host the Ravens. The unconventional gameday has Ray Lewis complaining, according to the Baltimore Sun.Lewis doesn’t think players get enough time to heal from Sunday’s games when they have to play four days later. But, as ProFootball Talk notes, that’s the first time Lewis, or any player has voiced that complaint.



In reality, it probably foreshadows a position the players could take in the upcoming labour negotiations.

Lewis compared the quick turnaround of Thursday games to the 18-game schedule the players adamantly oppose, especially as owners try to cut their share of league revenue.

However, that may just be cover for the real issue — a missed opportunity for the league to earn more revenue. The Thursday games were created to drive subscribers to the fledgling NFL Network, which still hasn’t been picked up by many cable providers.

By keeping them there, instead of selling them to a bigger TV partner, the league is leaving money on the table … and out of player’s pockets.

