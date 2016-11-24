Photo: Terri Butler/ Getty Images.

Labor MP Terri Butler is being sued by a Queensland University of Technology student Calum Thwaites after she implied he was as a racist on the ABC’s Q&A program on Monday night.

Butler, the federal member for the inner-Brisbane seat of Griffith, received a defamation action filed in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

Thwaites is seeking damages of up to $150,000, accusing Butler of causing harm by falsely implying that he is a ­racist bigot and perjurer who deceived the Federal Circuit Court.

It comes after Butler suggested on the television program that Thwaites had used the word “n….rs” in a Facebook post in late May 2013 despite the federal court dismissing any charges against Thwaites earlier this month.

“This is the situation. And we never found out because it was not determined,” she said on Q&A. “I’m saying this is what the allegations were and the matters were not determined.”

When told that Thwaites had repeatedly ­denied it was his Facebook post, Butler said: “He would say that, wouldn’t he?”

She will have until just before Christmas to file her defence to the proceedings.

