Labour Market Conditions Index vs. Fed Funds Rate

From Jefferies’ Sean Darby:
Since 2013, the Fed’s measure of labour market conditions has been showing consistent m-m increases while the number of job openings continues to rise … Periods where employment conditions have been positive for over 18 months have normally seen rate hikes.
