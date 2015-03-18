Labour Market Conditions Index vs. Fed Funds Rate

Sam Ro

From Jefferies’ Sean Darby:

Since 2013, the Fed’s measure of labour market conditions has been showing consistent m-m increases while the number of job openings continues to rise … Periods where employment conditions have been positive for over 18 months have normally seen rate hikes.

Screen shot 2015 03 17 at 5.59.04 PMJefferies

