These 11 charts capture the state of the US labour market right now

In July, the US economy added 215,000 jobs while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.3%.
But aside from the headline numbers, the report showed that the labour market continues to make steady gains.
The number of long-term unemployed continued to fall, while teen unemployment fell to its lowest level in years.
Along with the jobs report, the Bureau of Labour Statistics publishes a chartbook which paints a picture of a steadily improving labour market in the US.
Here are the 11 charts that tell the whole story.
And the number of people working part-time because it's the only work they can find is plunging, though this remains above pre-recession levels.
BLS
