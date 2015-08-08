These 11 charts capture the state of the US labour market right now

Myles Udland
In July, the US economy added 215,000 jobs while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.3%.

But aside from the headline numbers, the report showed that the labour market continues to make steady gains.

The number of long-term unemployed continued to fall, while teen unemployment fell to its lowest level in years.

Along with the jobs report, the Bureau of Labour Statistics publishes a chartbook which paints a picture of a steadily improving labour market in the US.

Here are the 11 charts that tell the whole story.

It's pretty simple: The unemployment rate is at a 7-year low.

BLS

And all measures of unemployment have been trending steadily downward.

BLS

The unemployment rate for teenagers plunged in July to the lowest since 2008.

BLS

While unemployment across demographic lines continues to fall.

BLS

Unemployment for workers without a high school degree hasn't budged in a year.

BLS

As for the unemployed, the number of folks considered 'long-term unemployed' is falling.

BLS

While the number of people who consider themselves out of the workforce is falling.

BLS

For those who are working, part-time work is falling.

BLS

And the number of people working part-time because it's the only work they can find is plunging, though this remains above pre-recession levels.

BLS

The percentage of people working is inching higher.

BLS

And the total number of people working is near a record high.

BLS

