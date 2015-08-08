These 11 charts capture the state of the US labour market right now

In July, the US economy added 215,000 jobs while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.3%.

But aside from the headline numbers, the report showed that the labour market continues to make steady gains.

The number of long-term unemployed continued to fall, while teen unemployment fell to its lowest level in years.

Along with the jobs report, the Bureau of Labour Statistics publishes a chartbook which paints a picture of a steadily improving labour market in the US.

Here are the 11 charts that tell the whole story.

It's pretty simple: The unemployment rate is at a 7-year low. BLS And all measures of unemployment have been trending steadily downward. BLS The unemployment rate for teenagers plunged in July to the lowest since 2008. BLS While unemployment across demographic lines continues to fall. BLS Unemployment for workers without a high school degree hasn't budged in a year. BLS As for the unemployed, the number of folks considered 'long-term unemployed' is falling. BLS While the number of people who consider themselves out of the workforce is falling. BLS For those who are working, part-time work is falling. BLS And the number of people working part-time because it's the only work they can find is plunging, though this remains above pre-recession levels. BLS The percentage of people working is inching higher. BLS And the total number of people working is near a record high. BLS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.