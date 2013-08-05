Labor Is Giving Toyota An Extra $28.6m, On Top Of This Morning's Car Manufacturing Pledge

The Rudd Government has given Toyota an additional $28.6 million to encourage the company to spend $133 million on its manufacturing operations in Australia.

The co-investment package, announced by Minister for Industry Kim Carr this afternoon, comes on top of the government’s pre-election pledge to spend $200 million to boost Australia’s struggling automotive industry.

Toyota will spend the funds producing a “major facelift vehicle” in Altona, Victoria, as well as launching a supplier training program.

The Victorian Government also contributed an undisclosed sum to the initiative.

