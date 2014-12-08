Labor Is Charging Ahead In The Fisher By-Election In South Australia

Nat Cook, Labor candidate for Fisher with Premier Jay Weatherill Nat Cook/ Facebook.

A swing in the votes has put Labor on the threshold of forming a majority government in South Australia, following surprising results in the Fisher by-election where the Liberal Party had been expected to win the seat.

So far Labor has polled strongly and leads on a two-party preferred basis. Labor’s Nat Cook is leading Liberal Heidi Harris 52 to 48 per cent.

Over the weekend Premier Jay Weatherill said the big swing to Labor showed voters were unhappy with broken promises from the federal government: “This sends a clear and unmistakable message to Tony Abbott in Canberra: ‘Break your promises at your peril.'”

Weatherill also showed his confidence early in the voting process yesterday saying, “you’d have to say things are looking strong for Labor”.

Opposition leader Steven Marshall wasn’t as positive about the results.

“This was always going to be a complicated by-election,” he said.

“Our early polling showed that it was marginal, it was complicated and it just goes to show [that] nothing is for certain in politics.”

The Electoral Commission will not declare a final result until next weekend, after all pre-poll and postal votes are counted. Twenty-four per cent of enrolled electors voted early or by post.

This swing towards Labor in South Australia comes a week after Labor regained power in Victoria’s state election after one term in opposition.

