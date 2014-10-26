Labor Has Claimed Both Seats In Hunter Region Byelections

john robertson

The Labor has claimed victory in two NSW state byelections in the Hunter region this weekend: Newcastle and Charlestown.

State Liberal MPs Tim Owen and Andrew Cornwell vacated the seats after revelations at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) about cash donations from property developers.

The state Coalition didn’t field candidates but the seats will be contested again in March, 2015, at the next state election.

Opposition Leader John Robertson says the people of Newcastle and Charlestown have came back to Labor.

“We will not let you down,” he says.



Labor’s Newcastle candidate is Tim Crakanthorp and Jodie Harrison, the Lake Macquarie Mayor, is the Charlestown candidate.

