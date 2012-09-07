CHART OF THE DAY: labour Force Participation Rate Falls To Lowest Level Since September 1981

The overall jobs market was weak for August, and this number will get a lot of attention.



The labour force shrunk by 367K and the participation rate has fallen to its lowest level since September, 1981.

This is a combination of two things:

The weak economy: People are giving up.

Demographics: People are getting older and retiring.

Either way, it’s quite startling.

