CHART OF THE DAY: labour Force Participation Rate Falls To Lowest Level Since September 1981

The overall jobs market was weak for August, and this number will get a lot of attention.
The labour force shrunk by 367K and the participation rate has fallen to its lowest level since September, 1981.
This is a combination of two things:
- The weak economy: People are giving up.
- Demographics: People are getting older and retiring.
Either way, it’s quite startling.
Click here for more details from the report >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.