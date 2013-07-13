Here's What labour Force Participation Rates Look Like Around The World

Sam Ro

In the U.S., the labour force participation rate — the size of the labour force as a percentage of the national population of the same age range — has been sitting right around 63.5% in recent months.  However, this continues to be well below pre-recession highs.

Nevertheless, it continues to be much higher the LFPRs in many other parts of the world.

Here’s as chart from UBS’s Marie Antelme, which offers some global context.

world labour force participation rate

