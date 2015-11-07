US labour force participation stays at a 38-year low

October’s jobs report was full of good news, with non-farm payrolls dramatically beating expectations and average hourly earnings growing at a faster rate than at any time since the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate remains at its 38-year low, with just 62.4% of American civilians over the age of 16 either working or looking for work:

