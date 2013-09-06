Labour Force Participation Rate Drops

The August nonfarm payrolls report was just released,

missing economist expectations.

The labour force participation rate fell to 63.2% from 63.4% the month before.

The American economy added 169,000 nonfarm payrolls in August. Economists were expecting 180,000 new payrolls in this report.

The unemployment rate dropped to 7.3% from 7.4%, largely thanks to those leaving the workforce.

The unemployment rate has been steadily dropping for some time now. Labour force participation, which has also steadily dropping, is part of that story.

