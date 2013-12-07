LABOUR FORCE PARTICIPATION RISES

The November nonfarm payrolls report was just released, and it

beat expectations.

The labour force participation rate rose to 63.0% from 62.8% the month before.

The American economy added 203,000 nonfarm payrolls in November, above the 185,000 consensus estimate.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 7.0% from 7.3% in October.

After falling 720,000 in October, the civilian labour force rose by 455,000.

Bloomberg’s Michael McDonough tweeted the chart. Labour force participation is showing the first signs of life in some time.

