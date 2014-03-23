Labor To Win Government In South Australia As Key Independent Backs Jay Weatherill

Jay Weatherill speaks during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela. Photo: Getty/ Morne de Klerk

Labor will return to government in South Australia with the support of independent MP Geoff Brock.

Brock has sided with the a Labor minority, which will see it become the fourth successive Labor government in South Australia.

Premier Jay Weatherill announced Brock’s decision and his new title as Minister for Regional Development in the new Labor government.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said voters would feel cheated if Labor was returned in South Australia, after the Liberal Party took 53% of the popular vote.

Independents Brock and Bob Such held the balance of power after last week’s state election left Labor with 23 seats and the conservatives with 22.

Such is understood to be taking extended sick leave.

