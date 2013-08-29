Head To One Of The 10 Best Beaches In America This Labour Day

Labour Day is almost here, and with it, the official end of beach season.

If you haven’t made it to the shore this summer, you still have one last shot.

Here are the 10 best beaches in America for 2013, according to “Dr. Beach.” Better known as Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, Dr. Beach is a coastal expert and professor at Florida International University.

He ranks the beaches on 50 criteria including the local scene, sand quality, water quality, smell, and environmental management. Last year’s #1 beach, Coronado Beach in San Diego, was retired after earning the top spot.

Fortunately, most of the beaches on his list are in places that are warm year-round, so even if you can’t make it to one this Labour Day, they’re worth remembering for a winter vacation.

#10 Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, SC #8 Cape Hatteras, Outer Banks, NC #7 Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne, FL #6 Barefoot Beach, Bonita Springs, FL #5 Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, Oahu, HI #4 Hamoa Beach, Maui, HI #3 St. George Island State Park, FL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.