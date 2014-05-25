Labor Calls On Bronwyn Bishop To Stand Down As Speaker If Fundraising Allegations Are True

Reports that federal Speaker Bronwyn Bishop used her parliamentary suite for a Liberal Party fundraiser on budget night has reginited the Labor party’s fight to remove her from her post.

The Opposition says Bishop should step down if the allegations are true, saying parliamentary offices are not “for hire”.

“If this is true, her position as Speaker is no longer tenable,” manager of opposition business Tony Burke told AAP in a statement.

The Speaker’s spokesperson said Bishop has not broken any rules and that all costs associated with the event were paid for by Bishop.

