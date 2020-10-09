Labor promises cheaper childcare and a $20 billion jobs plan in its Budget reply

Anthony Albanese delivers the Opposition’s Budget response. (SMH, Alex Ellinghausen)

Labor has responded to the federal budget by pledging $20 billion in loans or equity to rebuild the electricity transmission network using local workers and materials, and $6.2 billion in spending to remove caps and increase rebates for childcare.

It has also established a near-term goal to subsidise 90 per cent of the cost of childcare for all families, regardless of income.

In his budget-in-reply address on Thursday night, Labor leader Anthony Albanese made a direct appeal to female voters while outlining a policy agenda which uses “a mass mobilisation” of the powers of government to effectively mandate and underwrite the creation of jobs.

As well as mandating local supplies and labour to rebuild the transmission network, Mr Albanese promised to use the federal government’s power of procurement to underwrite the domestic manufacture of trains.

In addition, he pledged to use the annual defence spend as leverage to expand the domestic manufacturing and research sector, and to implement a promise from last election to mandate that 10 per cent of workers on a federal project must be apprentices or trainees.

Labor, he said, would look at extending this requirement to government subsidised sectors such as childcare and aged care.

Women reduced to a ‘footnote’

In the speech, titled A Future Made in Australia, Mr Albanese accused the government of not doing enough for women in Tuesday’s federal budget with childcare a glaring omission.

“Women have suffered most during the pandemic but are reduced to a footnote,” he said.

“Women are the key to kick-starting our economy again. In the worst recession in 100 years, we have to make sure women aren’t forced to choose between their family and their jobs.”

The government has refuted this rhetoric as divisive. It noted that it made childcare free for much of the initial stage of the coronavirus pandemic and, after returning to the original system, still pays $9 billion a year in subsidies.

Mr Albanese’s childcare plan would cost an additional $6.2 billion over the first three years of a Labor government, starting July 1, 2022.

It will scrap altogether the annual $10,560 cap on subsidies that applies to families with a combined income over $180,000.

This cap often results in families hitting the cap well before the end of the financial year and having to pay full freight on fees for the remainder.

This acts as a disincentive to work because unsubsidised childcare can then cost more than a parent, usually a woman, earns.

Under Labor’s plan, there would be no cap and the subsidy would be paid in full across the whole year.

Labor will increase the subsidies for all income levels of the means-tested system with the maximum 85 per cent subsidy for those on lowest incomes rising to 90 per cent.

An NBN for the energy grid

Currently, families earning above $365,000 a year are ineligible for subsidies. Labor would lift this household income threshold to $530,000.

Mr Albanese said Labor, if elected, would have the Productivity Commission undertake a comprehensive review of the sector “with the aim of implementing a universal 90 per cent subsidy for all families”.

As for the electricity network, Mr Albanese said Labor would ensure it was fit for purpose so it could accommodate the growing use of renewable energy.

It will establish a new body, the Rewiring the Nation Corporation, which will be a government-owned entity, a bit like NBN Co.

Using the blueprint outlined by the Australian Energy Market Operator, the RNC would partner with the transmission companies to modify and rebuild the network.

The $20 billion, which is the estimated total cost, would be supplied as either loans or equity investments but, unlike the NBN, the RNC will not have to deliver a return other than cover its costs.

Energy spokesman Mark Butler said this would ensure the network was upgraded at minimum costs and avoid a repeat of the gold plating of transmission networks of decades past by power utilities which sent electricity prices soaring.

Mr Albanese said a condition of the new scheme was that all the work would have to involve local supply and local labour. The project would not be completed until next decade.

The plan is more comprehensive than the government’s recent energy initiative which pledges to underwrite the construction of key interconnectors, rather than the whole network.

Similarly, Mr Albanese promised a National Rail Manufacturing plan to build the rolling stock for both freight trains and public transport.

The speech was the first real policy hit out for the Labor leader, who has struggled for oxygen during the coronavirus crisis and could face an election within 12 months.

It came as Labor agreed to pass the $98 billion in new spending measures in the government’s budget, including the $50 billion in business and personal tax relief which is aimed at creating 950,000 jobs.

Mr Albanese did not explain how the childcare promise would be funded but a spokesperson said that would all be reconciled before the election.

‘An each-way bet on everything’

Before Mr Albanese spoke, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned about structural policy promises that would exacerbate the parlous debt and deficit position.

“He says the budget deficit is too big, he says the debt is too great. If he wishes to spend more, then he needs to say what he’s going to cut,” Mr Morrison said.

“Which dams, which hospitals, which schools?

“The Leader of the Opposition has an each-way bet on everything. He would go for a win and a place in a two-horse race.”

Mr Morrison angrily denounced the claims from Labor and unions that the budget overlooked women, either because it did not do anything more for childcare, or that its assistance measures like the wage and apprenticeship subsidies were somehow skewed towards male-dominated sectors.

He said the budget critics were those “who have come to this place to fight, not to build”.

“This is about a budget of bringing all Australians together in the national interest, to get us through,” he said.

“And there will be voices that will try and set young people against older people, women against men, jobs in one sector versus jobs in another sector – they are the voices of division that will undermine the future economic prosperity of all Australians.”

This story first appeared in The Australian Financial Review. Read it here or follow the Financial Review on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.