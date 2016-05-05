Labor attacks Turnbull over the purchase of his daughter's apartment

Malcolm Turnbull with his grandson Jack, and daughter Daisy Turnbull Brown. Photo: Lukas Coch – Pool/ Getty.

Labor has attacked Malcolm Turnbull over the purchase of his daughter’s $2.7 million apartment, following comments from the prime minister suggesting that parents should be helping their children to buy a home.

In the Senate yesterday, Labor senator Doug Cameron questioned Turnbull on whether he had helped buy his daughter her subpenthouse in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in 2008.

“I know that history teachers in New South Wales, after a number of years of experience, are on about $65,000 a year. But Miss Daisy Turnbull Brown is able to buy a subpenthouse, with knockout views of the harbour and city skyline, in 2008 – she was then aged 23 – for the pricey sum of $2.7 million,” he said.

“There was a bit of intergenerational equity getting moved in that one, because there is no doubt that Ms Turnbull Brown had no chance, under her own steam, of getting such a penthouse with stunning views.

“Get in touch with the real-life people of this country and stop the nonsense that negative gearing promotes,” Cameron said.

The attack from Labor follows Turnbull’s comments during an ABC radio interview with morning presenter Jon Faine, in which he suggested Faine should pitch in to help his children into the property market.

“Well you should shell out for them; you should support them, a wealthy man like you,” Turnbull said.

“That’s what they say,” Faine responded.

Turnbull kept digging: “Exactly, well there you go, you see you’ve got the solution in your own hands. You can provide a bit of inter-generational equity in the Faine family.”

While Turnbull was teasing Faine knowing the former lawyer and 20-year broadcasting veteran is one of the ABC’s best paid figures, his comments sounded a bit like Hockey’s advice to “get a good job”.

Now read: Malcolm Turnbull had a ‘get a good job’ moment on housing affordability.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.