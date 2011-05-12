labour And Materials Shortages Could Slam Brakes On iPad And iPhone Sales – Report

Foxconn, the company that makes Apple’s iPads and iPhones in China, is facing labour and material shortages that will probably slow sales in the second quarter, sources tell Digitimes.



Apple sold 4.7 million iPads during the first quarter, lower than it expected. iPhone sales, which reached 16 million, are expected to surge past 20 million this quarter. We’ll see.

